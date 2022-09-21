In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 September 2022 9:30 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that VJU is the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VJU’, and it’s open for tender today, September 21. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on September 25. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

These KL V plates are moving super fast, perhaps an indication of how many people are buying new cars? If so, it looks like the inflation everyone grumbles about hasn’t dampened the appetite for a big ticket purchase.