21 September 2022

Sarawak police is offering up to 50% discounts on saman this weekend in conjunction with the state-level judiciary tour (Jelajah Kehakiman Peringkat Negeri Sarawak 2022).

The event will be held at Kuching’s Plaza Merdeka Mall, and one can also pay up at the Kuching district police headquarters (IPD). The offer is from September 24-25, 10am to 6pm.

All saman are eligible for the half price discount except for those involving certain offences such as traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compound (NC) and court cases (M). Also not included for the 50% are exhaust modification saman and those involving lorries.

The cops are advising the public to check the eligibility of their saman beforehand at any police station. Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kuching that is.