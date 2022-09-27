In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 September 2022 1:16 pm / 0 comments

If all goes according to plan, Malaysia will have its largest integrated sports car facility and automotive academy up and running by 2025. The 0.399 ha single-roof facility will be constructed and shared by tuning house Optimal Premium Motors (OPM), automotive detailer PrimeX Signature and TOC Automotive College (TOC), Bernama reports.

According to deputy youth and sports minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, the facility will be equipped with showrooms as well as automobile restoration, detailing, accessory and car trade facilities, among others. In addition, an auto detailing academy will also be developed to offer educational courses in automotive technology, engineering, restoration and detailing.

“What OPM, PrimeX and TOC are doing will not only showcase Malaysia’s blooming automotive industry, but at the same time provide our youth with more employment opportunities and upskilling with valuable knowledge to take them to great heights,” he said via a statement yesterday.

OPM founder Simpson Tan said the new facility will generate over 600 jobs as well as provide technical training and in-depth insight into the industry, and would contribute to building a large number of skilled workers in the country.