In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 September 2022 3:42 pm / 3 comments

Earlier this year, ACO Tech launched the ATLAS (ACO Tech Local Automotive Services) ecosystem that is comprised of three cornerstones. Owners of recent Proton models will probably be familiar with ATLAS OS, with the operating system powering the infotainment system in their cars.

There’s also ATLAS Auto, which is a dedicated app that enables vehicle telematics, maintenance reminders and other functions. The third cornerstone is a wearable device that allows users to start their car and access other functions remotely without needing to fiddle with an app on their smartphone.

During the launch event held back in June, ACO Tech demonstrated the wearable device, which takes the form of a smartwatch, by remotely starting an X50 parked near the venue with no one inside the vehicle.

At this year’s EVM Asia currently ongoing at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from September 27-29, we managed to get up close with the ACO Tech smartwatch, which is being displayed at Proton’s booth.

Called the X Watch, the device features a round dial, two protruding buttons on the right side, a rather large touchscreen and has an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is linked via an internet connection to a cloud-based server to interface with a vehicle, allowing things such as starting the engine, winding down/up the windows, opening the boot and locking/unlocking the doors to be done remotely.

There’s also a pre-climate function so a car’s air-conditioning can be switched on for a predetermined amount of time at a specific temperature. Users will also be able to check various vehicle statistics like the remaining range, average speed, mileage, fuel consumption and distance to the next service. In addition to car-related functions, the X Watch also doubles as a fitness device, with heart and blood oxygen sensors as well as the ability to track various forms of workouts.

We’re told that the device and software are entirely proprietary, so there’s no app that you can download to your Apple Watch or Android-based smartwatch. As such, if you’re already wearing a smartwatch on your daily outings, you’ll have to also wear the X Watch if you want these features.

As for availability, ACO Tech has not indicated when the X Watch will be available, how much it’ll cost or what vehicles will be supported. On the company’s website, the wearable is listed as “coming soon” under its merchandise section. In any case, what do you think of ACO Tech’s X Watch? Is it something that you’re interested in? Share your thoughts in the comments below.