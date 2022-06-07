In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 June 2022 6:09 pm / 1 comment

ACO Tech today officially launched the ATLAS (ACO Tech Local Automotive Services) ecosystem, where it also announced strategic partnerships with UOB Malaysia, Fass Payment Solutions (Fasspay) and Five Petroleum Malaysia (Five) to further enhance the user experience.

With its new partners, ACO Tech aims to further enrich the ATLAS ecosystem by providing end-to-end in-vehicle connected services. Working with UOB Malaysia and Fasspay, ACO Tech will implement a car-based digital wallet system and an in-car payment system which will be made available by the fourth quarter of this year as ATLAS Pay.

Meanwhile, ACO Tech will collaborate with Five to offer automotive-related support through an extensive network of approved service providers, automotive merchants and seamless refuelling experience at Five petrol stations

“As auto manufacturers strive to deliver a connected and personalised driving experience to consumers, it is imperative for ATLAS to be agile, scalable and ever-evolving. While ensuring our technology capabilities are optimised to rapidly adapt to demanding needs, building relationships with industry partners continue to be a priority for ACO Tech to provide innovative in-car experiences that make perfect sense to drivers,” said Li Pu, CEO of ACO Tech.

The ATLAS ecosystem is comprised of three cornerstones, with the first being the ATLAS OS (operating system) that runs on the open-source Android 10 platform. Besides infotainment purposes, ATLAS OS also features a digital voice assistant, smart navigation, personalised functions as well as an online store (A-Store).

Complementing ATLAS OS is ATLAS Auto, a dedicated app that allows for vehicle telematics, social networking, brand promotion, maintenance reminders and more. Lastly, ACO Tech is working on a wearable device that allows users to control their car remotely should they prefer not to interface with a smartphone app.

In addition to the aforementioned partnerships, ACO Tech also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand its alliance with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) to continuously develop cloud-based solutions built on Huawei Cloud for regional markets. This will see both parties accelerate innovations in software applications for big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to further promote the adoption of smart mobility.

“We are excited to collaborate with UOB Malaysia, Fasspay, Five and Huawei. Our partners’ strengths in their respective industries and robust resources have enabled us to further broaden ATLAS’ competencies to ensure we always stay relevant and our offerings are accessible at home, on the road and everywhere in between. Essentially, our vision for our technologies is to enrich and complement every part of our users’ lives in the best way possible,” Li Pu added.

As of today, the company says there are more than 10,000 vehicles on the road equipped with ATLAS, including the Proton Iriz and Persona. The X50 will also gain ATLAS OS via an over-the-air (OTA) update soon, while a global partnership focusing on audio streaming (likely for Spotify) will be announced by the end of June 2022.