30 September 2022

Puspakom has announced that appointments for its mobile van service can now be made online in Penang, Kedah and Perlis. The website is www.mypuspakom.com.my and online booking is for slots from October 3, next Monday.

The mobile van service is for private vehicle inspection, and as its name suggests, is a van that will come to your vehicle’s location to perform an inspection. Planing to do an ownership transfer? Skip the queue and order the mobile van service, which costs RM100 on top of the inspection’s regular fee. The report will be issued on the spot.

With online booking now in place, the phone numbers 04-7337663 and 04-3311404 will no longer be in use for the states above.