In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 September 2022 12:40 pm / 5 comments

Petaling Jaya police are appealing for witnesses of an incident that took place this Wednesday morning, September 28. Two Bangladeshi workers who were pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, which caused one of the men to die on the spot. The other suffered injuries to his head.

According to the cops, they received a report around 9am on September 28 about an accident on the Sprint Highway exit to Lebuh Bandar Utama. It was between a vehicle and two people on foot. The type of vehicle and its number plate are unknown.

Early investigations show that the two workers were crossing the road when they were hit by the vehicle. One 38-year old victim died on the spot while another 44-year old victim suffered injuries to his head. Both were brought to the Sungai Buloh hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward, either to the nearest police station or by contacting inspector Mohamad Khairil Helmi Mohamad Isa at 019-3318339.

Always be alert on the road for obstacles and pedestrians, even at places where they’re not supposed to appear (one such location is along Jalan Kuching where the Selayang market is). With so much construction going on across Klang Valley, workers might have to cross major roads or walk at the side of the highways to go home – yes, they’re not supposed to be there, but sometimes, there’s just no direct route. Drive safe.