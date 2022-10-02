In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia / By Paul Tan / 2 October 2022 12:18 pm / 0 comments





Photo – Gentari Suria KLCC on PlugShare

Gentari has set up an EV charging hub at Suria KLCC parking area with plenty of chargers, including two DC chargers that can charge up to four cars at 30 kW each.

The AC chargers are divided into two types – 20 units of 22 kW AC chargers at the Premium Parking area at P2, and another 23 units of 11 kW AC chargers at P2 and P3.

Please refer to the following for more info on how to access and use the chargers.

And as with any charging facility in Malaysia, you are also advised to always check the PlugShare link for any updates to the availability/location/access of these chargers.

20 x 22 kW AC chargers at Premium Parking P2





Photo – Gentari Suria KLCC on PlugShare

These chargers are located at P2 in the Premium Parking area.

These are “Bring Your Own Cable (BYOC)” chargers, so you need to bring your own Type 2 cable to use them.

Access to the Premium Parking area is an extra RM10 one time charge over the normal KLCC parking fee, but you do not have to pay extra to use the chargers. No app is required to activate the chargers.

23 x 11 kW AC chargers at P2 and P3





Photo – Gentari Suria KLCC on PlugShare

These AC chargers have an attached Type 2 cable so you do not have to bring your own. They are located at the following areas:

P2 – Pillar 12C, 6 bays 204-209

P2 – Pillar 13B, 3 bays 150-152

P3 – Pillar 12C, 6 bays 194-199

P3 – Pillar 13B, 3 bays 144-146

P3 – Pillar 14A, 5 bays 94-98

These AC chargers are located inside the season parking area, so unless you have a Suria KLCC season parking pass, access to public is limited to the following times:

Weekdays 6pm – 6am

Weekend 24/7 until Monday 6am

Public Holiday 24/7

You will have to use either JomCharge or Setel to pay for charging. Pricing for these 11 kW AC chargers is RM0.10 per minute.

Just move the cone to park, and put back the cone after you are done.

4 x 30 kW DC charger guns at P4





Photo – Gentari Suria KLCC on PlugShare

These are two units of 60 kW DC chargers configured to charge up to 4 cars at 30 kW each (2 cars per charger).

The chargers are located at level P4 pillar 6B – bays 223, 224, 226, 227. Bay 225 is a normal ICE car parking. Access to these chargers is 24/7 to the public.

You will have to use either JomCharge or Setel to pay for charging. Pricing for 30 kW DC charging is RM0.60 per minute.

If you haven’t downloaded Setel yet, we would appreciate it if you could use our referrer code “5h9f3”

LINK: Download Setel