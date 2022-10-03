In Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 October 2022 9:30 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Ayer Keroh R&R in Melaka (northbound) will be closed from September 30 till December 16 for upgrading works.

Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind.

EV users have no need to worry, as this is at the northbound Ayer Keroh R&R, not the southbound counterpart that has become something of an EV charging hub.