By Gerard Lye / 3 October 2022 10:30 am / 0 comments

A Nissan Almera had the misfortune of crashing into a superbike recently, with the incident being captured in a viral video posted on Facebook by John Kiew. In the video, the recording vehicle is driving in the middle lane on a highway when several superbikes appear on the overtaking lane. A few moments later at the 24-second mark, an Almera comes into view followed by another superbike.

At this point, the recording vehicle joins the overtaking lane and speeds up towards both vehicles, and we can see that the superbike rider attempting to overtake the Almera. After a few seconds of being stuck behind the sedan on the left side, the biker finally manages an overtake and that’s when the accident happens.

As the recording vehicle nears the rear of the Almera, the sedan suddenly applies its brakes and hits the superbike, bouncing several times before coming to a complete stop. With the recording vehicle driving past the scene of the accident, we can see that the superbike remained surprisingly upright despite the smashed front end of the sedan.

Tengok gaya macam motor tu menganjing kete tu. Duk main-main brek lepas potong. Kalau betul memang padan lah muka kau. pic.twitter.com/IWQqpKF0js — Amran Fans (@_AmranFans) October 2, 2022



While it may appear that the superbike rider brake checked the Almera driver at first viewing, the video actually showed a few members of the convoy taking the highway exit on the left prior to the accident taking place. This may have caught the rider by surprise, and while attempting to not miss the exit to be able to rejoin the convoy, slowed down too rapidly and abruptly, resulting in the Almera crashing into the rear of the superbike.

Thankfully, the superbike rider was lucky not to be thrown off the vehicle and no other motorists were involved in the incident. In instances where you realise you’re about to miss an exit and you’re not in a position that allows for safe manoeuvring to make it, it’s best not to take the risk (braking hard in this case) and attempt a “late dive.”