4 October 2022

Malaysia has been ranked to have the 12th worst-quality roads in the world, ranking 48th out of a total of 59 listed countries. The data compiled by US-based online driver’s education firm Zutobi for this table was collected for the most recently recorded year (2019) and five years earlier (2014), according to The Edge Markets. This data was sourced from business and economic data website The Global Economy.

The report saw Malaysia sustain a drop in road quality of 5.19% over the past five years, it said. “Over 22 road traffic fatalities per 100,000 people were recorded on Malaysia’s highways, the second-highest number of road traffic deaths in the world after Saudi Arabia,” according to the report.

Ranked lowest for road quality was Kuwait, which saw its road quality score drop by more than 20% for an overall road score of 1.33 out of 10.

Kuwait also ranked third-highest in road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, at nearly 19 deaths per 100,000 people. Ranking behind Kuwait for countries with the worst roads were Costa Rica (2.24 out of 10), Georgia (2.33 out of 10), Panama (2.54 out of 10) and New Zealand (2.93 out of 10).

Meanwhile, neighbouring Singapore ranked at the top of the chart by a considerable margin, and was the only country to achieve an overall road score of more than 9.0 out of 10, with a score of 9.44. The city-state scored the highest road quality score of 6.5, in that regard followed by the Netherlands with 6.4 and Switzerland with 6.3.

Singapore also recorded the lowest road traffic accident death rate at 1.69 deaths per 100,000 people, from a network of 486,787 km of roads per 100,000 square km. In this table, Malaysia was recorded as having 43,713 km of roads per 100,000 square km.

At the upper end of the table, ranked second to Singapore was the Netherlands with a score of 8.62 out of 10, with 334,892 km of road per 100,000 square km. In third was Switzerland with a score of 8.58 out of 10, with 173,303 km of road per 100,000 square km. Fourth was Japan with a score of 8.41, and Denmark rounded up the top five with a score of 7.51 out of 10.