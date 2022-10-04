Malaysia has been ranked to have the 12th worst-quality roads in the world, ranking 48th out of a total of 59 listed countries. The data compiled by US-based online driver’s education firm Zutobi for this table was collected for the most recently recorded year (2019) and five years earlier (2014), according to The Edge Markets. This data was sourced from business and economic data website The Global Economy.
The report saw Malaysia sustain a drop in road quality of 5.19% over the past five years, it said. “Over 22 road traffic fatalities per 100,000 people were recorded on Malaysia’s highways, the second-highest number of road traffic deaths in the world after Saudi Arabia,” according to the report.
Ranked lowest for road quality was Kuwait, which saw its road quality score drop by more than 20% for an overall road score of 1.33 out of 10.
Kuwait also ranked third-highest in road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, at nearly 19 deaths per 100,000 people. Ranking behind Kuwait for countries with the worst roads were Costa Rica (2.24 out of 10), Georgia (2.33 out of 10), Panama (2.54 out of 10) and New Zealand (2.93 out of 10).
Meanwhile, neighbouring Singapore ranked at the top of the chart by a considerable margin, and was the only country to achieve an overall road score of more than 9.0 out of 10, with a score of 9.44. The city-state scored the highest road quality score of 6.5, in that regard followed by the Netherlands with 6.4 and Switzerland with 6.3.
Singapore also recorded the lowest road traffic accident death rate at 1.69 deaths per 100,000 people, from a network of 486,787 km of roads per 100,000 square km. In this table, Malaysia was recorded as having 43,713 km of roads per 100,000 square km.
At the upper end of the table, ranked second to Singapore was the Netherlands with a score of 8.62 out of 10, with 334,892 km of road per 100,000 square km. In third was Switzerland with a score of 8.58 out of 10, with 173,303 km of road per 100,000 square km. Fourth was Japan with a score of 8.41, and Denmark rounded up the top five with a score of 7.51 out of 10.
Comments
And some councils say driver’s reckless driving lol…
They just don’t admit is their problem.
Nah they and some politicians will just blame on alcohol but then we have the lowest death caused by alcohol all just to satisfy the political scene.
Drunk driving budaya kita kann?
More like drunk Works minister & JKR with gaji buta.No action taken to repair the roads even after complaining to them many times.Even when they finally take action to repair, they’ll engage incompetent contractors to do the job using low quality materials & not following SOP to do the job properly.
With lazy attitude from JKR and no enforcement from PDRM and JPJ, this is what happened. Mat Rempit and Mat Lajak run freely on highway endangering other motorists, yet the judicial system is so broken that the car driver is guilty even though Mat Rempit and Mat Lajak is at the wrong.
More like lazy attitudes of certain councilmen and MPs of a certain state that allowed the road to deteriorate so badly. Time to vote them OUT!!!
https://paultan.org/2021/02/08/60-of-tarred-roads-in-selangor-have-expired-report/
But we were taught in school “Malaysia mempunyai jalanraya antara yang terbaik di dunia”.
Correct! Tetapi tak ada maintenance. First world property, third world mentality =(
Gomen: I can neither confirm nor deny details of any operation without the Secretary’s approval.
Just cannot imagine we are the 12th worst in the world. I’ve been to many countries and it doesn’t appear that our roads are that bad overall
Only 59 countries were sampled so I wouldn’t say we are that terrible. However, this doesn’t mean we are in the clear. Our roads are overall done half-assed. Uneven road patches, manholes and drain opening that basically sink into the road, just to name a few.
A true Msian driver will always have their eyes on the road and steer away from the slightest patch of discolouration. I’d like to think we can drop this culture when the country achieves developed status (whatever that means).
More accurate analysis should be no of fatality per total number of vehicle on road, not per population
let me list why :
No edge of road indication
Faded road paint/dividers
Poor lighting at junctions
Poor pothole reporting/reaction and terrible repair works
Undulating road installation due to under specs
No regular road inspection by authorities
And that is for the highways, don’t get me started about trunk roads
Ini semua salah PH! Haha
DO YOU KNOW YOU HAVE RIGHTS AS ROAD USERS?
If you car is damaged due to negligence, or poor road maintenance by your local council, you are entitled to file a report for compensation. If you are involved in an accident, again, in parts due to poor road conditions, you are allowed to sue the local council for damages and emotional suffering. Better Call Saul!
https://www.thesundaily.my/local/motorists-can-make-claims-for-vehicle-damage-from-potholes-KJ8931590
https://malaysianlitigator.com/2021/03/10/legal-recourses-for-pothole-accidents/
Prblm solve if hire capable pple ,use latest technology and project rewarded as per qualification and proven experience in the pasts and not favouritism,and this would never ever happen here , guaranteed,we as rakyat suffer to pay road taxes ,road damage related car repairs and lists is exhaustive
What this survey fails to mention is that the majority of fatalities are from the motorcycle category. Latest figures 2021 from Bukit Aman say up to 70 percent, in fact.
Among developing countries, Malaysia has one of the lowest road fatalities for passenger vehicles (4 door, SUV, MPV etc.). Nowadays, most cheap cars here are fully loaded with all kinds of safety features. If you want an affordable 5-star NCAP car today, you are spoilt for choice. The same was not the case, just 10 years ago, when Saga, Myvi, Vios, City, Almera etc. only had 2 airbags (required by law) and ABS (optional).
But we still have some ways to go, to catch up to the developed countries for road safety, especially in terms of enforcement of road laws, standardization of number plates, insurance claim transparency, mandatory dashcam installation, stricter OSH compliance for road works, etc. etc..
Make roads more worse if give example of klang valley so credit goes to mrt,lrt and newly built hiways and bridge bez down the bridge got terrible roads conditions and contractors not bother at all to fix even path holes and once v on the road have to remember how many path holes and which lane ,rests what to say more .