In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2022 7:28 pm

Celebrating the partnership between the James Bond film franchise and the British motorcycle maker is the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition. To be produced in a limited run of 60 units, the 1200 RR Bond Edition comes in a custom 60th anniversary three-colour scheme in Black, Granite Grey and Storm Grey paint featuring all 25 James Bond film titles.

The graphics also include the official 007 logo and hand-painted gold lining, along with the James Bond gun barrel design on the signature RR cockpit fairing. Looks are further enhanced with custom gold badging and logo detailing, with each bike individually numbered on the unique new handlebar clamp badge.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition follows the previous 2021 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition of which 250 were made. Adding to its exclusivity, the 1200 RR Bond Edition also comes with a custom 007 indoor bike cover, featuring custom James Bond design detailing and a unique certificate of authenticity, hand-signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

Powered by Triumph’s signature 1,160 cc inline-triple engine, the Speed Triple 1200 RR gets 180 PS peak power at 10,750rpm, and 125 Nm peak torque at 9,000rpm. Power gets to the ground via a stacked six-speed gearbox designed to be compact and lightweight, and chain final drive with slip and assist clutch.

Suspension is done with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable, semi-active front and rear suspension. Brembo supplies Stylema callipers for the front wheel, with adjustable Brembo MCS lever and Stylema linked braking and cornering ABS.

A full suite of riding aids is fitted to the 1200 RR, including five riding modes, and optimised cornering traction control system with slip rates and torque control to suit the specific riding mode chosen. Also standard is an up-and-down quickshifter, full keyless access including start button, fuel cap and seat, as well as cruise control.