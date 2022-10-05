In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 October 2022 2:40 pm / 1 comment

After a series of teasers over the past year, the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet is officially unveiled at the Intermot show in Germany. While a set of concept drawings of the Hornet showed and aggressive and modern design, the actual CB750 Hornet is somewhat toned down.

Honda says everything about the CB750 Hornet is new, starting with the steel diamond frame with minimalistic body panels. In keeping with the bare necessities of a naked sports design, the CB750 Hornet is claimed to weigh 190 kg and has a seat height of 795 mm.

The engine is also all-new, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin with overhead cam and 755 cc displacement. A 270-degree crank gives a power delivery similar to a V-twin, and output is claimed to be 90 hp at 9,500 rpm with 74.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

With ride-by-wire throttle, the CB750 Hornet comes with four ride modes – Sport, Standard, Rain and User. Also included is Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and wheelie control with all parameters user adjustable.

Necessary information is displayed via a TFT-LCD screen measuring 5-inches across with four user selectable display modes. Smartphone connectivity is standard with Honda Smartphone Voice Control combined with the Honda RoadSync app to control navigation, calls, messages and music.

Suspension is supplied by Showa, with a SFF-BP 41 mm diameter upside-down fork in front and monoshock with Honda’s Pro-Link suspension linkage in the rear. The suspension for the CB750 Hornet is non-adjustable save for preload on the monoshock.

Braking is done with a pair of 296 mm discs on the front wheel with Nissin four-piston callipers and a single 240 mm disc and single-piston calliper at the rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment. Wheel sizing is 17-inches, shod with 120/70 and 160/60 rubber, front and rear, respectively.

LED lighting is used throughout on the CB750 Hornet along with self-cancelling turn signals with 15.2-litres carried in the tank. There are four colour choices for the CB750 Hornet, white, black, grey and yellow and a complete range of Honda accessories from the official catalogue.