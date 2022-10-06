In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 October 2022 1:14 am / 0 comments

2023 Vespa GTS Super 300

New addition to the Italian scooter maker’s lineup is the 2023 Vespa GTS range, comprising of four models with fourteen colour choices and are manufactured in Italy. These are the classic Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the sportier GTS SuperSport, and the Vespa GTS SuperTech which comes loaded with the latest in two-wheeler riding conveniences.

There are two engine variants available, the 125 i-GET and the 300 HPE which produces a claimed 23 hp. Both engines are single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mills and fed by EFI injection, and are assumed to be Euro 5 compliant since the previous generation GTS Super only met the Euro 4 emissions standard, although no mention was made of such in the press release from Vespa.

As always, the body of the Vespa GTS is made of steel and conforming to the traditional iconic Vespa lines, while the rider has a choice of 14 colour schemes. New for 2023 is the front single-arm suspension, designed for greater stability at high speeds while improving comfort and handling.

2023 Vespa GTS SuperTech 300

The Vespa GTS is also intended for touring and travelling, featuring a new seat with increased rider and passenger comfort while also allowing for easy footing on the ground. The 2023 Vespa GTS now gets a keyless system and push-button start with seat opening and steering lock functions with the remote key fob.

For the GTS SuperTech with Vespa MIA Bluetooth connectivity (also standard equipment on the GTS SuperSport), a TFT-LCD display is installed in the cockpit with the other variants coming with new display configurations while Bluetooth connectivity is an option. In Malaysia, the Vespa GTS SuperTech 300 Euro 4 retails at RM33,300 while the SuperSport 300 Euro 4 is tagged at RM28,900.