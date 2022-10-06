By Mick Chan / 6 October 2022 10:55 am / 0 comments

Despite the proliferation of dashcams and therefore, footage of on-road misbehaviour which have led to action being taken by the authorities, bad behaviour continues to show itself to the detriment of other road users.

Among the latest of these occurrences is that which was recorded by Facebook user Rawaida Alyani Zahid, which involved a light blue W124-generation Mercedes-Benz in apparent misuse of SmartTag toll lanes, which appeared to be on the LEKAS highway. The driver of this blue car was recorded on camera to have entered the first toll plaza through the SmartTag lane.

The actual cause of the hold-up does not seem apparent at first, though the driver of this blue W124 can just about be seen to have reached out through his window to tap his Touch ‘n Go card on the reader before his car has come to a stop, which comes across as having made no apparent effort to use a SmartTag as prescribed.

Naturally, the barrier for this SmartTag lane does not open and both the blue W124 and the camera car are held up. The driver of the camera car sounds their horn, and a highway operator staff member attends to the interruption, and both cars are on their way.

Some distance afterwards, where the traffic flow from the toll plaza has merged into three lanes, the blue W124 catches up with the camera car, and its driver begins his brake-checking antics. This occurs twice before both drivers leave the highway at the exit to Semenyih, Bangi and Setia Ecohill, and the W124 driver does the same twice more at the merging of lanes before the exit toll plaza.

The W124 driver corners the camera car on the extreme right-hand-side lane where traffic is fastest, and comes to a complete stop after several more instances of moving slowly and stopping. The hazard lights come on, and the driver of the camera car reverses to make room to pass on the left of the W124.

Closer to the next toll plaza, the W124 cuts off the camera car once again from the left, and this time the driver of the W124 opens his door but does not alight, with the two drivers of the cars involved stopping for some verbal exchange. Briefly afterwards, the W124 driver carries on, and – as before – goes straight into the SmartTag lane, apparently without a working SmartTag, which of course requires the attendance of a highway staff member once more.

Once again, the presence of a dashcam provides the visual evidence required, should the driver of the camera car in this case decide to proceed with a police report. Kudos too, to the camera car driver for their calm responses to the situation.