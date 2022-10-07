In Cars, International News, Rivian / By Mick Chan / 7 October 2022 11:33 am / 0 comments

The Rivian R1S seven-seater electric SUV has been sighted on a transport pallet apparently located in Sydney Airport, Australia, according an image posted by the Tesla Model 3 & Y Australia Facebook group, via the Oz Recharged Facebook page.

American EV maker Rivian has posted a filing to the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which has revealed that the brand has been approved for a launch in Australia, according to Cars Guide. The brand wrote in its filing that it believes its direct-to-consumer sales model complies with Australian laws, which may not necessarily be the case in other markets.

“Internationally, there may be laws in jurisdictions that may restrict our sales or other business practices. While we have analysed the principal laws in the United States, EU, China, Japan, United Kingdom, and Australia relating to our distribution model and believe we comply with such laws, the laws in this area can be complex, difficult to interpret and may change over time, and thus require ongoing review,” the manufacturer was quoted as saying.

Rivian R1T

However, that the American brand states it believes it is compliant with rules for it to sell its vehicles in Australia should be promising for right-hand-drive markets – such as Malaysia, perhaps? – and this possibility is further reinforced by the brand’s intention to “pursue international expansion” that will include entering “major Asia-Pacific markets,” according to the Australian website.

“Our launch is focused on the US and Canadian markets. We intend to enter Western European markets in the near-term, followed by entry into major Asia-Pacific markets. To serve our global demand, we plan to localise production and supply chains in these regions,” Rivian said.

Rivian revealed details for its R1T and R1S electric five-seater pick-up and seven-seater SUV in November 2020, and the pick-up range starts in base trim with 402 hp and 560 Nm from a quad-motor electric drivetrain, while a 105 kWh battery provides up to 402 km of range. The mid-spec variant packs 754 hp and 1,120 Nm, powered by a 135 kWh battery offering 482 km of range.

A long-range variant offers 644 km of range from a 180 kWh battery pack, though with slightly less power at 700 hp. The performance range-topper brings 835 hp and 1,231 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of three seconds and a towing capability of 4,990 kg (11,000 pounds).

