Got news from my elder brother yang my twin brother involved in accident dekat shah alam shell batu 3 . The driver yang langgar tu dikatakan berlumba dan bila langgar driver tu lari . Dengar cerita suspek family background orang corporate . pic.twitter.com/JwaAK7EIeJ — Imm. (@Mdimrxn_) October 9, 2022

The police are looking for witnesses who can come forward and assist in a crash on Federal Highway involving a Range Rover Sport, a Toyota Vios and a Perodua Bezza.

The incident happened at 6am on Sunday (October 9 2022). The dashcam footage sourced from the Toyota Vios is pretty scary – from the footage, the Vios looked like it ended up rolling upside down, so imagine how hard the impact must have been.

RR langgar Vios kawan adik aku tu from tepi. pic.twitter.com/FKtsgzJB9l — ???????????????????? (@NabilahAnafi) October 9, 2022 Accident paling lama dlm sejarah.. dari gelap sampai siang. Cerita dia mcm nie. Yg accident awal tue range rover dgn vios je. Lepas tue dia merebak sampai kereta polis pun kena langgar. pic.twitter.com/7OIrDUOWr0 — Mr. Stuhico (@stuhico) October 9, 2022

If you happen to have recorded the accident on your dashcam, please contact Inspector Muhammad Hasrul at 01131215697 to assist with the investigation.

As always, we always recommend that every car should have a dash cam installed to protect ourselves and in this case, provide footage that could be used to help others in investigation.

