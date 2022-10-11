In Audi, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 11 October 2022 12:24 pm / 3 comments

Audi has revealed the limited-edition Audi TT RS Coupe iconic edition, with only 100 units available for the European market. The iconic edition celebrates 25 years of the Audi TT and starts from 113,050 euros (RM512k).

The iconic edition is finished in RS-specific Nardo Grey named after the Italian race track Pista di Nardo. The elegant shade is complemented with a single-frame matte black grille while the side skirts, side mirror caps, TT RS badges, and Audi rings are finished in gloss black.

Also in gloss black are the 20-inch edition-specific wheels with a seven-arm design and brake calipers. Further highlighting the iconic edition’s exclusivity are ‘iconic edition’ letterings on the partially frosted rear windows.

The TT RS is dressed in an aero kit developed in a wind tunnel, featuring a front splitter, front apron with side flics, and blades on the side of the front air intakes. At the rear is a fixed carbon wing with side winglets. Topping off the aerokit is an RS-specific diffuser with vertical design elements.

As for the cabin, the RS sports seats are wrapped in a combination of Nappa leather and Alcantara, finished with Calendula Yellow honeycomb stitching. The same Calendula Yellow treatment is also applied to the door armrest, centre console, 12 o’clock marking on the steering and RS embroidery on the black floor mats. Each unit of the iconic edition gets a numbered badge by the gear lever. Entertainment is provided by a Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound.

Under the hood is a 2.5 litre five-cylinder TFSI engine with 400 hp and 480 Nm, paired with a seven-speed S tronic and quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. This allows the TT RS to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and eventually a top speed of 280 km/h. The TT RS iconic edition is also fitted with RS sport suspension with adaptive dampers featuring Audi magnetic ride technology.

What do you think of the limited-edition model? Do you consider the TT to be an iconic design? And which generation Audi TT was the best-looking? Let us know in the comments below!