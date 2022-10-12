In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2022 11:43 am / 1 comment

BMW has announced it is partnering with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into its new vehicles beginning next year. According to the German carmaker, the AirConsole’s gaming platform is a perfect fit for cars equipped with the BMW Curved Display and will run on hardware powering the infotainment system.

Thanks to over-the-air (OTA) updates, games can also be delivered quickly to cars without having to visit a dealership. “With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Stephan Durach senior vice president of BMW Group connected company development.

“We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles,” commented Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand.

If you’re wondering how games will be played inside BMW cars, the company says users will first need to establish a connection between their smartphone and the vehicle, the former serving as a controller. AirConsole games are currently available for PCs, Android TV, Google TV and Amazon Fire, with around 180 options available.

N-Dream offers AirConsole for free with limited access, but users can also opt to subscribe to a Hero plan for a more complete experience. In an age where even cars have subscription plans, it remains to be seen how much BMW customers will have to pay to be able to play games in their cars on the infotainment screen.