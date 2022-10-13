In Local News / By Mick Chan / 13 October 2022 11:31 am / 1 comment

Alongside the official opening of the new Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) comes the news of upcoming toll rate reductions on six highways, as announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Reductions of toll rates will be applied from October 20, 2022 to the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA) and the SILK highway, while toll rate reductions from January 1, 2023 will be applied to the LEKAS and Besraya expressways. The exact reductions for the toll rates have yet to be announced.

The Malaysian government has also agreed to the proposed widening of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway from the Gombak toll plaza to the Bentong toll plaza for additional lanes along this stretch, and for the construction of a new tunnel in Genting Sempah to accommodate the increased traffic flow and thus mitigate congestion on the highway towards the East Coast, the works ministry announced.

Flood barriers will also be constructed along Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1), in light of frequent flooding on the highway. These upgrading works have taken into account the toll rate restructuring, and additional concession agreements are being finalised, the works ministry added.