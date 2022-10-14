In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2022 12:02 pm / 1 comment

2023 Yamaha NVX ABS Platinum Navy

Getting a colour update for next year in Malaysia is the 2023 Yamaha NVX scooter, priced at RM9,598 for the Standard version and RM11,498 for the ABS variant. Pricing for the NVX is recommended retail not including road tax, insurance or registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided while every purchase of an NVX comes with a disc lock worth RM100.

This compares against the 2021 pricing for the NVX when the base model retailed at RM8,998 while the Yamaha NVX ABS was tagged at RM10,998. The new colour options are Mystique Ruby and Platinum Navy for the ABS variant while the Standard NVX is available in Cyan & Matt Grey.

2023 Yamaha NVX Standard Cyan

No other changes in the engine room with power coming from the same single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC mill equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Fed by EFI, the NVX produces 15.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

An LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information and comes standard with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Used in conjunction with the Yamaha Y-Connect app, The rider can obtain information such as last parked location, service interval reminder, fuel consumption, call notification and battery voltage, amongst others.

2023 Yamaha NVX ABS Mystique Ruby

Seat height for the NVX is set at 790 mm with 149 mm of ground clearance while the Standard version weighs in at 122 kg and the ABS equipped NVX tips the scales at 125 kg. The NVX carries 5.5-litres of fuel in the tank which Yamaha estimates is good for about 200 km of travel range.

Differentiating the NVX between Standard and ABS versions is the use of keyless start with Smart Key for the NVX ABS. The NVX ABS also comes with twin shock absorbers at the back with remote reservoirs for better suspension performance, adjustable for preload while the standard model NVX is spring preload-adjustable only.

2023 Yamaha NVX Standard Matt Grey

Braking is done with a 230 mm disc and two-piston hydraulic calliper on the 14-inch front wheel, with single-channel ABS on the NVX ABS variant while a mechanical drum brake stops the 14-inch rear wheel. LED lighting is used for the head and tail light on the NVX and a USB charging port is located inside the front cowl.

