In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2022 10:12 am / 2 comments

The RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2022 takes place this weekend, and to facilitate the cycling event, the Kajang–Seremban Highway, otherwise known as LEKAS, will be temporarily closed to all traffic from 5pm on October 15 (Saturday) until 4am on October 16 (Sunday).

According to the highway concessionaire, the road closure will be between the Kajang Selatan and Paroi intersections, with a total of 19 intersections set to be closed to ensure the safety of the 5,618 participants of the event.

The longest route of the cycling event is 120 km and will see participants start from the Kajang Selatan toll plaza and head towards the Ampangan toll plaza before making a return trip back to the starting point.

During the road closure, motorists from the north (Kuala Lumpur, Cheras and Kajang) and south (Seremban, Senawang and Kuala Pilah) are advised to use alternate routes like Jalan Persekutuan 1 or the North-South Expressway (NSE).