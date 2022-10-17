Highway toll evasion is an offence that has drawn the attention of Prolintas, which has deployed operations to catch users of its highways which have been evading payment of toll fares. Most recently, the highway operator has caught another highway user that has been found to have evaded payment through 59 passages of toll plazas.
The highway user was the driver of a white Honda City (pictured), who was caught on the Kajang-SILK highway and was found to have owed RM256.20 in toll fare including administrative fees. The amount owed was paid on the spot by the driver of the vehicle, according to Prolintas.
Toll evasion is something probably as old as tolled roads, which this typically occurs when a vehicle tailgates the one in front, in order to also pass through before the boom gate closes.
At present, those who evade tolls can be charged under Section 8 of the Federal Roads (Private Management) Act 1984, which states that a fine of between RM2,000 and RM5,000 can be imposed upon conviction. This however requires the toll concessionaire involved to file a civil suit against the offender.
Kali ini, pemandu kereta Honda pula kantoi selepas 59 kali terlepas bayar tol, dgn tunggakan bayaran sejumlah RM256.20 termasuk caj pentadbiran.
Kejadian berlaku mlm tadi di Lebuhraya Kajang SILK. Amaun kerugian telah dikembalikan pada masa & lokasi sama oleh si pelaku. #Kantoi pic.twitter.com/5ttTffmELR
— PROLINTAS Kajang SILK (@SILKHighway) October 15, 2022
Comments
Prolintas,the bugger is a hardcore offender..dont just collect whats overdue..get PDRM fine the bastard max RM5000.
AFTER saman 5K,see whether the dude continues or not.If again non stop violation,get PDRM again .U got all the CCTV recordings as solid proof.
The large chrome of the Honda City looks acid rain faded.
This is my kind of news.
If no money to pay toll then use a bicycle. Why want to be a bangsat.
Shouldve been fined a large amount as well
Saw similar case on LDP. An Almera was so close to the front car on the Smart Tag lane I thought the Almera is going to crash into the other car but then I see what he’s trying to do.
Kalau sekali dua tu, bole la maafkan. Ni kalau dh 59 kali, saman je la trus. Nampak sangat memang sengaja. Bukannya x mampu pon.
How did this guy evade paying toll 59 times!!??
No need to blur the number plate and driver face next time, just malukan him so he can learn the lesson
Should charge higher penalty