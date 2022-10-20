Finally. It’s been in the air for some time now, even before the recent suspension of parliament, and the mood is unmistakable – election commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh has just announced that Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15) will happen on Saturday, November 19, a month from now.
That’s slightly less than a month from now, and many will be making plans to travel back to their hometowns to vote. Some will fly and some will take the train (buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment), but most will drive – that’s the Malaysian way. You’re ready, you know who to vote for, but is your car ready for the journey home?
It’s going to be a hectic week on the roads as many will be travelling back to their hometowns, to vote as well as see the family, so expect a longer than usual journey. If your car is due for a service, better to get it done before the journey to ensure that your powertrain and brakes are in good shape. Fix all outstanding issues. A healthy battery is important, too.
Something that busy urbanites tend to forget is tyres. These four small patches offered by tyres are your car’s only contact points to the road, much depends on the state of your tyres. You can have the best safety systems and brakes, but if your tyres are worn out or “botak“, you’re basically just a passenger without full control of your car. It’s raining very heavily and often these days as well, so all the more you need to have good tyres on your car.
A car in good condition reduces the risk of a breakdown, which will add to everyone’s misery (and travel time) on already clogged roads. Help will take longer to arrive too, so everyone’s going to be miserable.
One last thing to do before you set off – ensure that your Touch n Go card has sufficient funds for toll payment. Drive safe.
Comments
Still need to dip finger into ink this time?
The main sticky issue is not the pristine condition of any car( of course impoortant),but whether the voter’s Saga, X70 or Merc get into flooded waters on way to polls.
Can u imagine your car is under 3-4 feet water and while tumpang a lorry home,your house is like Sri Muda 2.0 ?
What if your car is half flooded and u cant claim total loss or your car is not flood insured at all ?
Make no mistake,monsoon is a yearly phenomenon.It gonna get worse this year due to adverse climatic changes.
Australia is having the worst floods in 3 decades.
What makes us an exception? Rhetorical fever?
It is horrendously unthinkable how on earth any “keluarga” type garmen push polls when the weathermen has given their expert opinion to defer it.
The rakyat wants to vote,but needs a SAFE passage to polls.Not monsoon floods,A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER.
Banjir ditunda untuk memberi laluan kepada pilihanraya.
If PH wins, I will lari bogel at KLCC! #BNStronk
Should provide free toll on that day