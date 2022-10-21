In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 21 October 2022 11:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is set to take place on November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), promises plenty of amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicle models. Really, if you’re shopping for a new or pre-owned car, ACE 2022 – which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar – is definitely the place to head to.

Volvo, through Ingress Swede Automobile, will be one of the many companies taking part in the sales-driven event, and its showcase will include the XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus, which was introduced earlier this year. The model, which replaces the T5 AWD Momentum in the local model line-up, features a mild hybrid powertrain offering a total system output of 245 hp and 350 Nm.

It’s comprehensively equipped, having virtually the same equipment levels as the XC90 Recharge T8 AWD Inscription Plus plug-in hybrid, with standard items being an active chassis with four-corner air suspension, Inscription exterior styling package, 20-inch 10-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels, full LED headlamps with Active High Beam and Active Bending Lights, LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof as well as keyless entry and engine start.

Aside from Volvo, brands taking part in the show are Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see premium segment representation from Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage) and BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium).

Besides the various promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. We’re encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations at the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – see you at ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 at the SCCC.