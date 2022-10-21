In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2022 6:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, is where you can enjoy tempting deals on a wide range of vehicles from various brands. Set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 5-6, head on over to test drive and purchase your ideal new or pre-owned car.

One of the brands that will be present at ACE is Toyota, and if you’re in the market for a premium seven-seat MPV, the newly launched Veloz will be at the event for you to check out. Designed according to the concept of ‘Happiness Inside Out’, the Veloz is a family-friendly vehicle with flexible seating arrangements that can comfortably accommodate seven passengers.

Should you need to carry larger items, the seats can also be folded down for a more expansive cargo area, and there are roof rails you can use that can hold up to 75 kg. Be it passengers or items, the Veloz can ferry both with ease.

For the safety of those onboard, the Veloz comes standard with six airbags as well as the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which includes features such as Pre-Collision Warning with autonomous emergency braking, Lane Departure Prevention with steering assist, a Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Meanwhile, drivers have the convenience of Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Driving Beam, Front Departure Alert and an auto hold function for the electronic parking brake.

The Veloz is also packed with other advanced features, including a nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is something that is rather uncommon but highly practical. To further reduce the wire clutter, there’s also a Qi wireless charging pad to keep your phone charged while you’re on the move without having to plug in.

These features are packaged in a vehicle that sports a bold design that is accentuated by its LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and prominent 17-inch wheels. You can even get the Veloz with two-tone paint schemes as an alternative to the regular monotone options.

Attendees who register their interest at the Toyota booth at ACE will walk away with limited edition merchandise, and if you’re looking to purchase a Toyota, cash rebates, free accessories on selected models worth up to RM4,000 and attractive financing with monthly instalment payments from as low as RM498 await you. A range of Extra Mile aftersales services available will also ensure your vehicle ownership journey is a seamless one.

Of course, there are more deals to enjoy at ACE beyond what Toyota is offering. The first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar will also be offering a RM1,000 worth of vouchers to the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car in one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Toyota joins other several other brands that will be at ACE, namely Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage) as well as BMW and MINI (both represented by Wheelcorp Premium) will also be at the show.

We will still be taking every possible measure to keep attendees safe despite the easing of rules and regulations as the country is in the endemic phase. As such, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event. If you’re shopping for a car, head on over to ACE at SCCC from November 5-6. Be well, and see you there!