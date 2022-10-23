In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2022 9:59 am / 0 comments

Despite suffering a highside in Race 1 of the 2022 Asia Talent Cup (ATC) race in Sepang International Circuit this weekend, Malaysia’s Hakim Danish redeemed himself with a win in Race 2. In wet, drizzling conditions, Hakim battled it out with Veda Ega Pratama of Indonesia, the duo swapping leads in the final stages of the race.

After nine rounds, Hakim now tops the riders’ standings with 151 points, followed very closely behind by Japan’s Shinya Ezawa with 148 points.The pair now have an outstanding lead over the other riders in the series and the ATC championship will be decided at the final round in Mandalika, Indonesia on November 11 to 13.

Other Malaysians competing in the ATC are Farres Putra, Farish Hafiy and Emil Idzhar. The ATC is a one make race using the Honda NSF250R and is open to young participants in Asia and Oceania regions. It functions as a feeder series to the higher classes in MotoGP.