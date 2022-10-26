In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2022 12:34 pm / 0 comments

For the fast track day rider, the boys from Mattighofen give you the 2023 KTM RC8C, purpose built as a track only weapon and produced in a limited run of 200 units. This second generation of the RC8C comes with less weight, upgraded electronics and radically evolved LC8c engine

For the 2023 RC8C, power has increased by 7 hp, with the LC8c engine now producing 135 hp at 11,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The power increase was achieved by the use of titanium connecting rods, higher compression ratio, two-ring pistons, larger throttle body and increased fuel pump pressure.

Weighing only 142 kg dry. th LC8C comes with a full titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, for track use only, naturally. The minimalist weight of the RC8C is combined with the latest from WP pro components, with a WP Apex Pro front fork and rear monoshock which come with softer settings for greater comfort and feel.

A full suite of electronics gives adjustable traction control, mapping and engine braking, allowing the rider to adjust to suit his or her skill level (or lack thereof). More adjustability can be found in the steering head, the offset of the CNC-machined triple clamps, throttle response and degree of bite from the Brembo Stylema calipers and RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder.

The AIM tacho dashboard has an onboard data logger and lap timer with left handlebar controls derived from KTM’s RC16 MotoGP race bike. Naturally, the gearshift is set to a race pattern, and equipped with an up-and-down quick shifter.

Other racing components include chain, carbon front fender, CNC triple clamp, handlebar switches, airbag and air filter. Hand built by Kramer Motorcycles for KTM, the RC8C comes with parts prone to crash damage designed to be quickly replaced, with other standard equipment includes Pirelli Diablo racing slicks and auxiliary panel oil cooler.