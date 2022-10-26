In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 26 October 2022 11:16 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) takes place next month, November 5 and 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), which is where many attractive deals will be on offer on an extensive selection of vehicle models.

ACE 2022 is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, and joining the roster of brands is MINI through Wheelcorp Premium, which will have the MINI Cooper SE EV on display at its booth, showcasing the iconic three-door hatchback with zero tailpipe emissions motive power. Not only will there be attractive financing rates for the zero-tailpipe emissions MINI, purchases of the all-electric hatchback will also come with a complimentary queen-size mattress from Magniflex worth RM8,200.

Driving its compact, shapely proportions is a single electric motor transmitting 184 PS and 270 Nm of torque to the front wheels, propelling the MINI Cooper SE EV from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 150 km/h. Its lithium-ion battery holds 28.9 kWh and is good for a range of 232 km on the WLTP test protocol, where power consumption is rated to be from 15.2 kWh to 17.6 kWh per 100 km.

Equipment included in the MINI Cooper SE EV consists of keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, manual faux leather sports seats, park assist, a head-up display, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, and a MINI Navigation System; this packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Qi mobile device charging and a reverse camera.

On the safety front, the Cooper SE EV gets the Driving Assistant package that includes AEB, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning, along with six airbags, stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors on the front passenger seat.

Beyond MINI – along with BMW – brought by Wheelcorp Premium, the brands participating in the sales-driven expo are Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy, while joining the BMW/MINI duo in the premium segment representation is Mercedes-Benz via Cycle & Carriage.

In addition to the various promotions from the brands taking part in ACE 2022, you’ll also get a host of deals from us at paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher, which consists of RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Shopping outside the realm of brand-new? myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who book a used car, or trade in their car on the platform. Those who trade in their cars will receive a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

There’s more in store. Confirmed new vehicle bookings will enter the customer into a lucky draw that could win you prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,500 each and a grand prize – a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Now, despite rules and regulations having eased since the country has moved into the endemic phase, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. We encourage visitors to wear masks at all times on the event premises, while hand sanitisers will be placed strategically throughout the event venue.

There will be more information coming with regard to the various promotions from all participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out more. For now, what you can lock in for sure are the dates and location – the paultan.org Auto Car Expo 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre is where you’ll want to be, this November 5 and 6, 2022. See you there!