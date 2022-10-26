In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2022 10:15 am / 0 comments

Newcomer to the Malaysian EV scene, Ni Hsin EV Tech (NHEV), has received Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) from JPJ. The certification applies to two models in the Ni Hsin Ebixon electric motorcycle (e-bike) range, the TailG Bold and TailG Torque.

NHEV will begin CKD assembly of e-bikes from November in its Seri Kembangan, Selangor, facility and aims to introduce Ebixon e-bikes to the Malaysian market in early 2023. NHEV has entered a manufacturing agreement with Dongguan Tailing Motor Vehicle Co of China for delivery of components, spare parts and software with final assembly, quality control and commissioning performed locally.

In a press statement, Khoo Chee Keong, managing director of NHEV, said the company is targeting to sell 50,000 Ebixon e-bikes in Malaysia and ASEAN over the next three years. “Our EBIXON EV Bike models feature a dual swappable battery system offering a combined range of up to 200 km,” said Khoo.

Khoo further said its e-bikes are designed to reach “near cost parity” with conventional combustion engined motorcycles but at a 70% lower running cost. “The batteries can be plugged into a home outlet to charge or be swapped at designated battery stations. Additionally, the battery power can be replenished at a public charger,” Khoo elaborated.

While no details were divulged about the Ebixon e-bikes, sources close to the matter said it would likely be an EC-certified model from the TailG range. This would indicate NHEV’s potential Malaysia market offering to be an electric scooter designed for urban transport.