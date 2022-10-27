In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 27 October 2022 5:33 pm / Comments are Disabled

What’s as reliable as a Toyota Corolla Cross but quieter, faster and significantly more fuel efficient? The answer is the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which is up to six decibels quieter in the cabin during full throttle acceleration compared to 1.8L petrol variant. 0-100 km/h in the hybrid takes 0.9 seconds less. Fuel consumption is rated at an impressive 23.3 km/l.

As for reliability, Toyota cites a case study in Singapore that examined hundreds of Prius cars used to provide Grab services. Since being introduced in 2016, there have been zero failures in the six years the Prius cars have served as e-hailing cars, some with mileages of over 150,000 km. In any case, the Corolla Cross Hybrid battery is covered by an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty that can be extended by an additional two years for RM2,950.

The SUV is powered by an Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.8 litre four-cylinder engine. The Dual VVT-i unit with 98 PS/142 Nm is mated to a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor and a Ni-MH battery to deliver a total system output of 122 PS.

Check out the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid at ACE 2022, where visitors who register their interest at the Toyota booth can walk away with limited edition merchandise (while stocks last). Toyota will be having year end deals including cash rebates, free accessories on selected models worth up to RM4,000, and 100% financing with monthly instalments from as low as RM498. Toyota also promises a seamless car ownership journey with Extra Mile after-sale services.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 event promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark the dates on your calendar – November 5 and 6 is when ACE 2022 takes place at the SCCC. See you there!