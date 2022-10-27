In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 27 October 2022 11:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

Shopping for a new ride? If that’s the case, you’ll want to head on over to the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE). The event, which will run at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 5-6, promises plenty of exceptional deals on a wide variety of vehicle models. New or pre-owned, you’ll find it at ACE 2022.

One of the many brands taking part in the event is Mercedes-Benz, through Cycle & Carriage. Aside from presenting a comprehensive range of new models to car buyers, the company will also be offering trade-ins for existing Mercedes-Benz owners with a vehicle below the age of seven years.

Experienced evaluators will be on hand to assess your Mercedes-Benz. A 215-point inspection of your vehicle will be carried out at the dealership, following which a finalised valuation will be presented. Should you accept the valuation and decide to trade in your vehicle, Cycle & Carriage will assist you in settling your outstanding car loan (if any) before disbursing the remaining funds to you within three working days. It’s as simple as that.

Aside from Mercedes-Benz, brands that will be at the show – which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar – include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see premium segment representation from BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Besides the various promotions from participating brands, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Now, despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. We’re encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations at the event.

We’ll have more on the various promotions from all the participating brands in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to find out what they are. In the meantime, mark ACE 2022 this November 5 and 6 on your calendar. See you at the event in SCCC!