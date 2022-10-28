In Advertorial, Bikes, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 28 October 2022 6:48 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) takes place next month at the Setia City Convention Centre on November 5 and 6, and this is where you will find plenty of attractive deals on a wide range of vehicles.

It won’t just be four-wheelers present at ACE 2022 as the roster of participants also includes Royal Alloy, a scooter brand headquartered in the United Kingdom and which will be bringing its range of scooters that will be headlined by the TG250S ABS in a new, zesty hue of Lemon Yellow. This will be joined by the GP125 as well as the GP180.

The Royal Alloy TG250S ABS packs a 244 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine 21.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 21 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, sending drive via a continuously variable transmission. Fuel tank capacity is 10.5 litres, while tipping the scales at 152 kg.

Stopping ability is handled by disc brakes front and rear with the added reassurance of Bosch ABS, and visibility is aided by an LED headlamp and tail lamp. Modern niceties on this retro-styled scooter include a digital instrument panel, as well as a USB charging port in the front compartment.

Joining the liquid-cooled TG250S ABS will be the GP125 and GP180, the air-cooled single-cylinder duo with engine capacities of 125 cc and 169 cc, respectively. The GP125 produces 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, while the GP180 cranks out 10 hp at 7,250 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm; both get CVTs as well as front and rear disc brakes, with the GP180 additionally getting ABS. Like its 250 cc sibling, the GP125 and GP180 get a USB charging outlet within its front compartment.

At ACE 2022, Royal Alloy will be among a host of brands including Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Volvo, and joining the lot from the premium segment will be Mercedes-Benz represented by Cycle & Carriage, as well as BMW and MINI represented by Wheelcorp Premium.

In addition to the various promotions from the participating brands, customers will also receive a host of great deals from us at paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher which consists of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Trading your existing ride for another? myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Each trade-in will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car both at once, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

That’s not all. Those with confirmed new car bookings will be entered into a lucky draw for even more prizes; these include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each, and the grand prize – a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite the easing of rules and regulations since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. We encourage visitors to wear masks at all times on the event premises, while hand sanitisers will be placed strategically throughout the event venue.

There will be more information on promotions from the participating brands as we approach the event dates, so stay tuned. In the meantime, mark these dates – ACE 2022 is happening this November 5 and 6, at the Setia City Convention Centre. See you there!