28 October 2022

The silly season that is election campaigning is soon to begin, and the means to attract attention won’t just be limited to colourful prose – anything that can be dressed up will surely be, and that includes vehicles.

Kitting up or modifying vehicles as a campaign gimmick may sound old hat, but you can expect the formula to be retained, either by turning an old car into a “tank,” complete with party logos, for propaganda or by converting trucks into mobile stages for the inevitable ceramah.

However, as Bernama reports, the road transport department (JPJ) is advising everyone to lay off rigging up any vehicle, saying it will not compromise on taking action against any political party that modifies vehicles for the purpose of campaigning in conjunction with the 15th General Election (GE15).

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, any vehicle found to not meet the specifications set by the land public transport agency (APAD) as a commercial vehicle will be subject to action under the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715).

“There is no license for any party to make modifications to their vehicles this GE season,” he said. He added that the department expects an increase in traffic flow ahead of polling day on November 19 and has called on road users to obey road rules.