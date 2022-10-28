In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 October 2022 9:21 am / 0 comments

PDRM is offering 50% discounts on saman from today till Sunday (October 28-30) in conjunction with the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event. This edition of the nationwide roadshow will be held at Stadium Darul Makmur in Kuantan, Pahang. The cops will open shop from 9am to 4pm.

According to the police, the half price offer excludes saman for traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving lorries.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in or near Kuantan this weekend.