In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 October 2022 3:49 pm / 1 comment

Those who use the Sprint Highway daily, you would have noticed a worsening of traffic from PJ to Bangsar in the past few months, especially during rush hours. Guess what, the already bad congestion is set to go up by a few notches with this latest development.

DBKL has announced that there will dismantling and building work with regards to an overhead bridge at Jalan Johar, Bangsar. The work will start tomorrow, October 29 – as such, the entry to Jalan Maarof and Bangsar from the Sprint Highway (PJ to KL direction) will be fully closed to traffic from the date. No end date mentioned in the press release, so this diversion will be for an indefinite period.

Click to enlarge

This means that you no longer will be able to go up the Bangsar hill by turning right at the Sprint Jalan Maarof exit (2314). The alternative route is a big hassle – one full round of the ongoing Pavilion Damansara Heights development (formerly known as Pusat Bandar Damansara) before reaching the base of Jalan Maarof at the MRT station.

It’s going to be chaos, affecting everyone using the Sprint and not just those heading to Bangsar. Alternative routes from PJ to KL would be via Penchala Link, the road towards Hartamas and Mont Kiara, Kerinchi Link/Jalan Syed Putra or Universiti Malaya/Jalan Syed Putra. You would know that these routes are all clogged without the extra load, so good luck to us all. In any case, drive safe and be patient, because that’s all we can do.