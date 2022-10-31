In Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 31 October 2022 4:37 pm / 1 comment

BeyonCa (short for ‘beyond the car’) has revealed its first EV concept – the Beyonca Gran Turismo Opus 1 – and has claimed itself to be the world’s first super premium EV brand. The company was founded just last year with DongFeng Group as one of its strategic investment partners and is made up of automotive industry veterans, including a group of former Volkswagen executives, as well as experts from consumer electric and Internet companies.

Its Singaporean founder and chairman, Soh Weiming, had spent 16 years at Volkswagen in China and is currently the CEO of Renault China. Currently, the Beijing-based company has three R&D offices in China, an R&D hub in Singapore and a design centre in Munich, Germany.

The company also revealed that it would be unveiling its first mass-produced model by Q1 of 2023, with deliveries taking place from 2024 onwards. The Gran Turismo Opus 1 is expected to be priced from one million Yuan (RM650k), according to CarNewsChina.

The Gran Turismo Opus 1 will be supported by an Artificial Intelligence-based smart cockpit that can monitor the driver’s health status in real-time and will automatically stop the vehicle if symptoms of cardiovascular disease, stroke or driver fatigue are detected.

It is also equipped with the world’s first in-cabin cloud doctor service where a doctor will appear virtually on the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The team of ‘cloud doctors’ will be supervised by chief health officer, Dr. Tim Guo, a cardiovascular specialist with over 27 years of experience.

In the same report by CarNewsChina, it was revealed that the Opus 1 measures 5.2 metres long with a wheelbase of three metres and is built on an 800-volt architecture capable of 300 kW fast charging. The report also revealed that the Opus 1 will be fitted with a 130 kWh battery, with a performance version called the GT Opus 1 R in the pipeline.

According to BeyonCa, its quality standards are based on those of top European premium manufacturers. As such, all exterior body parts have a tolerance of +/-0.3mm while the entire body has joint and protrusion tolerances of just +/- 0.5mm. The cabin on the other hand is the work of experienced craftsmen with the highest standards when working with wood, leather and metal. That appears to be a direct jab at Tesla, where its vehicles have been known to have large variations of panel gaps and quality issues.

The Gran Turismo Opus 1 is the work of a design team with decades of experience in creating premium vehicles, led by Dirk van Braeckel, who has spent two decades as a chief designer. van Braeckel was responsible for the creation of the Bentley Continental GT.

According to South China Morning Post, BeyonCa founder and chairman said that the company will focus on building large sedans and SUVs and will release three to five new models over the next five years which are aimed at challenging the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The brand also has plans to capture a share of the ASEAN EV market and Malaysia should be no exception.