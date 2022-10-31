Driving in broad daylight, in clear weather conditions on a highway would apparently make for ideal driving conditions, though as discovered by Facebook user Ahmad Shahir Arif as posted to the DashCam Owners Malaysia Facebook page, identifying and avoiding hazards on the highway in clear weather still requires the driver’s utmost attention.
According to the driver of the camera vehicle, this was on the stretch of highway going northbound from Johor to Melaka. The driver of the camera vehicle appeared to have slowed his car down in good time in order to move into the left-hand-side lane, pulling in behind the black Tesla Model X the driver had briefly approached earlier in the footage.
It was the best possible outcome, given the circumstances, as the haphazard placement of machinery and vehicle has already proven to be fatal. Just three days ago, a family of three perished in a crash under similar circumstances.
The vehicle they were travelling in had crashed into a lorry that was parked on the right-most lane on the North-South Expressway at KM216, where its operator was placing cones prior to starting repair works, Bernama quoted Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu as saying.
On the highway as on any other type of road, the best defence is the driver’s own situational awareness. Refrain from carrying excessive speed, and above all, be free of distraction when driving. Lives and wellbeing are at stake.
Comments
This must be the sort of brilliant idea of projects that minister said PH cut the budget and reinstated after that, there you go the need to feed some special needs at the expense of every others.
This happened under current BN/PN government. No matter what government also, it is logical to have safety cones for any construction site.
This would be a huge crime in first world countries but knowing ouur BN government, everything will be swept under the carpet lah
Safety is Safety under the purview of DOSH. DOSH is not just safety in construction. PLUS maintenance is no different, having a set rules and protocol for utmost safety concern to avoid and prevent, under any circumstances, from creating ‘dangerous situations’ for accidents to happen.
You can’t blame everything on God or fate when humans are at fault. The workers/employees involved must be reprimanded. If it has anything to do with politics, well it has nothing to do with PH. They are not the federal government anyway.
If want to blame, there is always someone in power to do something before the situation deteriorates further. There is no room for any tidak-apa attitude. The norm should be standard safety protocol everyday, everywhere
If no video, they will deny their way out and probably blame the complainer.
Very alert driver, good job for that.
The maintenance truck did have it’s directional arrow on and pointing to the left, indicating “move to the left”
However they could have use more emergency lights while arranging safety cones while slowing down on the fast lane.
That’s very bad from PLUS…or plus contractors. Especially when there is already a recent fatal crash under the same situation.
Mana SOP woi!!!