In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2022 6:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re only a few sleeps away from the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is set to take place this weekend from 9am to 7pm on November 5 and 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE is where you can enjoy attractive deals on a wide range of vehicles from various brands. You’ll also be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, be it new or pre-owned.

At ACE, Ingress Swede Automobile, which is representing Volvo, will showcase the new XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate that combines distinctive Scandinavian design with advanced technologies and an impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain.

With 462 PS and 709 Nm of torque at your disposal, the all-wheel drive Swedish SUV rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. There’s frugality to go along with the performance too, as the Recharge T8 powertrain is capable of delivering a combined fuel consumption of just 1.6 litres per 100 km.

You even have the option to forgo using the internal combustion engine altogether, as the XC60 PHEV can run purely on electricity for up to 81 km thanks to its large 18.8-kWh battery, which is enough to cover most trips. With consistent charging, you may hardly ever need to visit a petrol station.

The XC60 also comes equipped with an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system that includes built-in Google services such as Google Maps, the Google Assistant and Google Play Store, all accessible via a nine-inch touchscreen. Other luxuries inside the cabin include a 1,400-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, an Orrefors crystal gearknob, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display and powered front seats with memory function.

Being a Volvo, you’re assured of high levels of safety and driver assistance systems, and the XC60 doesn’t disappoint. The standard City Safety suite includes autonomous emergency braking with intersection, steering and braking support as well as pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection. This is joined by Lane Keeping Aid, a blind spot monitor with steering assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake and Pilot Assist that incorporates adaptive cruise control with lane centring.

With a feature-packed kit list, the XC60 Recharge T8 Ultimate is certainly worth checking out in person. If you’re looking to get one for yourself, the asking price is RM355,888 on-the-road without insurance, and you can be rewarded if you make your purchase at ACE.

On top of the deals offered by individual brands at ACE, the first 200 customers to book a new car at the event will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation. That’s not all, as the first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes. These include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Volvo joins other premium car brands that will be at ACE, including Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage) as well as BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium). Other brands at the show are Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru.

While the country is in the endemic phase, which has resulted in the easing of rules and regulations, we still encourage you to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers to ensure the safety of all attendees. Once again, ACE takes place at SCCC from November 5-6 from 9am to 7pm. See you there!