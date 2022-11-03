In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 3 November 2022 6:50 pm / Comments are Disabled

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is bringing its B-segment sedan and hatchback duo, the Toyota Vios and Yaris to this year’s running of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which will take place this weekend on November 5 to 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre, from 9am to 7pm.

Both the Vios and Yaris from UMWT comes packed with safety kit, consisting of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety features which includes a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane departure alert (LDA), which work at speeds from 50 km/h to ensure the car does not stray from your intended course.

This, of course, can be switched off should the driver not require it. Meanwhile, all bar 1.5J variants of the Vios and Yaris comes with the Optitron illumination for the instrument panel, as well as a 4.2-inch full-colour multi-information display (MID), and selected variants get leather upholstery for a more premium ambience.

Smartphone connectivity is also included in both the Vios and Yaris, and both come prepared for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, so both of the most common smartphone operating systems are supported. This means that you will get to enjoy the safety of simplified operation for apps such as Waze, Google maps, Spotify and more, while the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) also comes standard for the Vios and Yaris.

Powertrain for the Vios and Yaris comes from the dependable 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque, which sends drive to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 is where you will find wonderful deals on a broad selection of vehicles from the participating brands. These include Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and for two-wheelers, Royal Alloy scooters, while the premium segment gets represented, too. These will be Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile).

In addition to the offers from the participating brands at ACE 2022, customers will also receive offers from paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher which consists of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

For a limited run, there will also be Petron fuel vouchers worth RM50 each that will be for customers of the first 100 new car bookings. Planning to buy on trade-in? Deals are on offer for these, too; myTukar is offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform.

Each trade-in will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers to book a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. When you trade-in and book a used car at once, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

There’s more. Customers with confirmed new car bookings will be entered into a lucky draw which includes ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each, as well as the grand prize – a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

While the country has moved into the endemic phase, and rules and regulations have eased as a result, we will continue to take every possible precaution to keep you safe at the sales-driven event. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times on the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be placed strategically throughout the event venue.

ACE 2022 is just days away, and there will be updates on the various promotions from participating brands, so do stay tuned. This weekend is when the expo takes place, on November 5 and 6 at the Setia City Convention Centre, from 9am to 7pm. Be sure to check it out this weekend!