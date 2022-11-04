We blame this, we blame that, but we should really blame ourselves when it comes to road accidents. That’s according to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, who said that 80% of road accidents in Malaysia stems from the behaviour of motorists (sikap pengguna jalan raya) who do not prioritise safety.
“The other 20% is caused by other factors such as vehicles (technical, brakes and others) and outside factors such as the roads (condition, environment, weather and others),” he told Sinar Harian, adding that the road transport department always takes consistent steps in ensuring road safety in the country.
“Various steps are taken to avoid road accidents, including in the aspects of advocacy, literacy, provocation, notification and legislation. All these steps are taken to ensure that road users always follow the road regulations and laws that have been set,” he added.
Accidents involving heavy vehicles have been in the news and Zailani said that JPJ conducted Ops Road Worthiness at all Puspakom outlets nationwide in August as part of a prevention initiative.
“1,008 saman involving 879 faults such as technical ones, no driving license and others were issued. Generally, all commercial vehicles are mandated to undergo schedule inspection every six months for buses and lorries. For taxis and e-hailing vehicles, it’s once a year,” he said, adding that JPJ’s automotive engineering division has increased the frequency of auditing Puspakom’s compliance to vehicle inspection standards.
“The frequency of auditing has been changed from monthly to weekly to ensure the quality of Puspakom’s inspections are always at the optimum level,” he said. Is the lack of inspection and regulations the main reason behind accidents involving lorries? We did a deep dive here.
Comments
Brader JPJ c’mon the clear issue is driver education, dont be dungu.
JPJ driver tests should be much more comprehensive and made harder to pass, that will increase driver standards. Also simple enforcement by police of people driving with no tail lights or people turning without using signal will automatically make e everyone a better driver.
Your argument is relevant. However your language is foul, reflective of your poor attitude. It doesn’t cost to be polite and respectful
80% are noob drivers/riders.
20% are lousy infrastructure + lousy low Spec Car / Aged / Badly Maintained / Cap Ayam Car Parts and Tyres.
Toldcha so it is driver attitude but as usual Malaysians simply like to find fault with others coz nobody THINKS SAFETY FIRST, they only think I AM FIRST. Cipudah!
#THINKSAFETYFIRST
And yet that Transport Guy wants to put the blame on alcohol just to satisfy his super masters. Such a Sad case here, Public Transport bad, Roads voted from bad to worst imagine what happens if these jokers are still in power.
Drunk driving is also categorized as driver behavior bro
https://paultan.org/2021/02/08/60-of-tarred-roads-in-selangor-have-expired-report/
Indeed. What happens if these jokers are still in power.
But in Malaysia drink driving is punished way more than other traffic offenses. Accidents is due to human stupidity, nothing else.
geeee.. what a revelation. so how?
It comes down to education, licensing, enforcement and anti-corruption. The number of fatal road accidents per capita against some developed countries are clearly an indication that the transport ministry needs to turn the needle with regard to driver training and enforcement of rules. Currently even the enforcement officers dont always stick to traffic rules but just go with the flow (i.e. police officers riding around with illegally tuned kapchai’s etc)
Enforcement needs to be ‘enforced’ and I am willing to pay higher fines if it helps to safe peoples life.
Corruption in enforcement needs to be eradicated as it kills people in traffic every day (example: people getting away with faulty vehicles or reckless driving style)
Education – Licensing – Enforcement – Anti Corruption
Beside put all on driver, there is one point i am sure JPJ can do something. Please make the installation of UNDERRUN PROTECTION on heavy vehicle mandatory in Malaysia! This can save a lot of lives for sure.
in accident involving tall heavy vehichle like lorry/trailer or even a pickup, the car’s crumple zone is not effective at all.