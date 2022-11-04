In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 4 November 2022 5:27 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, is right around the corner and will take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from 7am to 9pm this weekend (November 5 to 6). If you’re looking to test drive and purchase your ideal car, be it new or pre-owned, ACE is the place to be, with great deals on wide range of vehicles from various brands.

For those in the market for an electric vehicle that is fun to drive but also practical to live with, the Hyundai Kona Electric is well worth checking out at ACE. Featuring a distinctive design, the Kona Electric is available in three variants (Lite, Plus and Max) and two battery capacities (39.2 kWh and 64 kWh).

With the larger battery, you can travel up to 484 km on a single charge following the WLTP cycle, and if you have some hypermiling skills, you may even exceed 500 km. Rest assured that there’s more than enough range for your daily commute and even some interstate travel. Should you run low on battery power, the Kona Electric supports DC fast charging up to 100 kW, which can bring the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 47 minutes.

There’s performance to go along with the efficiency too, as the Kona Electric packs as much as 204 PS and 395 Nm of torque for a zippy time behind the wheel. Four available drive modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) allow you to alter the characteristics of the driving experience.

All variants of the Kona Electric come standard with the SmartSense suite of safety and driver assistance systems. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Higher-end options also gain Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

With prices starting from RM156,538, the Kona Electric is a compelling EV for those looking to make the switch. At ACE, you can enjoy rebates of up to RM5,000, although you’ll want to hurry as limited units are available.

On top of the rebates offered by Hyundai, the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation. That’s not all, as the first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Hyundai joins a list of several other car brands that will be present at ACE, including Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Proton, Perodua, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage), Volvo (represented by Ingress Swede Automobile) as well as BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium).

For the safety of attendees, we encourage you to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers strategically located at the venue. ACE takes place tomorrow, so head on over to SCCC from November 5-6 from 9am to 7pm. See you there!