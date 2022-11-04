In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 4 November 2022 5:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Perodua Ativa needs no introduction, merely a reminder of how much car you’re getting for the money. The official target market for the SUV is listed as single or married males with an active lifestyle, but everyone will appreciate the safety and technology on offer, all in a trendy SUV bodystyle.

Still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine, the Ativa’s 1.0-litre Turbo engine blends performance with fuel economy, which is rated at 18.9 km/l (ECE mode with Eco Idle). Maximum torque of 140 Nm is available from a low 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, ensuring good acceleration in town and when overtaking. Power delivery is smooth and efficient thanks to the advanced D-CVT with seven-speed mode.

Safety is top priority and the Perodua Smart Drive Assist range of features is unbeatable in the price segment. Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) is standard across the range and it includes Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. Lane Departure Warning and Prevention is similarly standard, while Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are available. The Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps provide maximum illumination without blinding other road users.

The Ativa also features a fully-digital instrument panel with selectable themes and reminder displays for important events. There’s also a 9.0-inch infotainment display with reverse camera and Smart Link phone connection with voice recognition. Check out the Ativa at ACE 2022, happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), 9am to 7pm.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy scooter. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

ACE 2022 starts tomorrow, so see you at SCCC, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 7pm.