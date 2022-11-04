In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Pan Eu Jin / 4 November 2022 11:51 am / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) together with K.M. Lim Auto has officiated a new 3S centre in Kluang, Johor. MMM now has seven showrooms in Johor.

With a built-up area of 10,000 square feet, the new 3S centre’s striking facade is a reflection of the brand’s identity. Aside from the fully-equipped service centre with three service bays, the new 3S centre also houses a customer lounge, Wi-Fi services and a kid’s corner.

“In line with Mitsubishi Motors’ business plan, we are continuing to advance our dealer’s network expansion to better enhance our customers’ touch points. Our aim is to cover untapped locations and extend our sales and services to meet the growing demands of the Mitsubishi brand with greater coverage and accessibility of showrooms and service centres in an area that is convenient to them,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

Shinya Ikeda (left) with Albert Lim of K.M. Lim Auto

The new 3S centre is located at No. 39, Jalan Tasik Indah 1/1, Taman Tasik Indah, 86000 Kluang which is within easy access from the main road of the Sierra Heights area.

“K.M. Lim Auto has been in the automotive business since 1986. We welcome them to the family and are confident that the new showroom will improve the visibility of Mitsubishi Motors in Kluang,” Ikeda added.

Operation hours of the new 3S centre are from 8:30 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday, 9.00 am to 6.00 pm on Saturday and 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on Sunday.