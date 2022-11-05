In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 5 November 2022 1:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

Greetings from the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022 event, which is happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). We’ll be here today and tomorrow, and the opening hours are from 9am till 7pm, so do come over and join us.

Honda is one of the participating brands at ACE 2022, and the brand has most of its range on display here. The model getting the most attention is of course the new HR-V, which was only recently launched in Malaysia. The benchmark model that single-handedly popularised the B-SUV segment years ago is back for a second round, and this new one brings an all-new style and the latest tech from the brand. Three powertrains are available in Malaysia – NA, Turbo and Hybrid – which is unprecedented both in the region and our B-SUV market.

The HR-V RS on display is joined by an all-white cast of Hondas. The City and City Hatchback are range-topping RS variants, which look sporty and are loaded with kit, including the Honda Sensing suite of driver assist features. There’s also the evergreen CR-V, which is still one of the most spacious and practical family cars around. And then there’s the Civic FE, which I will avoid like poison, because that’s what this latest one is – racun – especially in RS form. Test drive at your own risk.

Co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, ACE 2022 promises amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles. Participating brands include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Royal Alloy scooter. Similar to the inaugural outing last year, the expo will also see representation from the premium segment, with Mercedes-Benz (through Cycle & Carriage), BMW/MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium) and Volvo (through Ingress Swede Automobile) also taking part in the event.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2022 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show.

Aside from the promotions from participating brands, which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

The goodies don’t end there. Confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Despite rules and regulations having eased up since the country moved into the endemic phase, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises, and hand sanitisers will be strategically placed at locations the event.

See you here at SCCC, 9am to 7pm! If Setia Alam is a bit too far for you or it’s a very busy weekend, you can still purchase at ACE in the comfort of your own home, or on the move – that’s because ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my.