In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 5 November 2022 3:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) brings a host of brands to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend of November 5 and 6, and participating brands aren’t limited to four-wheelers; the two-wheeled segment is represented at this year’s edition of ACE by British brand Royal Alloy.

The brand’s scooter range here at SCCC is comprised of the GP125 and GP180 scooters, as well as the TG250S that is here on display in the latest Lemon Yellow paint finish. You’ll also get to see the other available colours for the TG250S here at the Royal Alloy booth, too, along with the accompanying GP125 and GP180 models.

The TG250S packs a 244 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine rated to make 21.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 21 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, transmitting drive to the rear wheel via a continuously variable transmission. Its fuel tank holds 10.5 litres, and weighs in at 152 kg.

Safety onboard the TG250S is assured with Bosch ABS on its front and rear disc brakes, with illumination provided by an LED headlamp and tail lamp. Further touches of modernity on this retro-styled scooter include a digital instrument panel, along with a USB charging port in the front compartment.

Also part of the Royal Alloy line-up here at SCCC are the air-cooled duo of the GP125 and GP180, featuring engines displacing 125 cc and 169 cc respectively. The GP125 is rated to produce 9.65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, while its larger sibling the GP180 outputs 10 hp at 7,250 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Like their TG250S stablemate, the GP125 and GP180 each send drive through a CVT gearbox and feature front and rear disc brakes; the GP180 additionally gets ABS. On the convenience front, both the GP125 and GP180 pack a USB charging outlet in their front compartments. All scooters from Royal Alloy in Malaysia are covered by a two-year, 20,000 km warranty.

As with the participating car brands here this weekend at ACE 2022, you can also purchase from Royal Alloy by getting in touch online via acemalaysia.my, where you can ask a sales advisor questions you may have about your potential purchase through WhatsApp; contact numbers for the SAs will be available on the ACE website for this weekend only.

Here at ACE 2022, Royal Alloy is among a host of brands including Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, Subaru and Volvo, and joining the lot from the premium segment are Mercedes-Benz represented by Cycle & Carriage, as well as BMW and MINI represented by Wheelcorp Premium along with Volvo through Ingress Swede Automobile.