In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / 5 November 2022 9:17 am / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, is happening now at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and there is plenty of deals from the participating carmakers, as well as RM2,500 worth of vouchers from us if you’re one of the first 200 people who seal the deal for a new car.

But what if Setia Alam is a bit too far for you? Perhaps it’s a very busy weekend for you? Don’t worry, you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my.

Yes, you can book a car from home, online. The best part is that the same deals available at SCCC are available online as well – those from the carmakers, as well as the RM2,500 worth of vouchers we’re giving to the first 200 people who sign on the line. As long as you’re in the top 200 – whether at SCCC or online – you’ll get the vouchers. Like the vouchers, online buyers will also be entered into the lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and the grand prize of a holiday package worth RM10,000.

Here’s how it works. At acemalaysia.my, select the car brand that you’re interested in, and you can then chat on WhatsApp with a sales advisor who will be present at the event. You can ask the SA questions and enquire about the brand’s promos. The phone numbers of the SAs will be available on the ACE website for this weekend only.

Deal agreed, how about payment? We’re not collecting payments, and ACE Online’s main purpose is to connect you to the sales personnel at the show via WhatsApp. You will need to receive instructions from the SA and make your bookings and payment directly to the car companies. Once done, your SA, who is at SCCC, will head over to the paultan.org booth to register the sale and collect the vouchers on your behalf (if you’re among the first 200 new car buyers). Once registered, your name will also enter the lucky draw.

ACE, our annual sales-driven event promises to bring plenty of attractive deals on the roster of participating brands, which includes Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru along with scooter brand Royal Alloy. The line-up of brands will also get representation from the premium segment courtesy of Mercedes-Benz via Cycle & Carriage as well as BMW and MINI through Wheelcorp Premium, along with Volvo through Ingress Swede Automobile.

The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher which consists of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat premium carpet mat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Interested? Head on over to acemalaysia.my to make your online booking now!