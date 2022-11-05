In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 November 2022 4:55 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech is taking place today between November 5-6 from 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre!

Among the big names present at ACE 2022 is Subaru with the GT Editions of the XV and Forester. The XV 2.0i-P EyeSight GT Edition starts from RM146,788 while the Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition starts from RM187,788. Customers can enjoy great savings of up to RM15,000 with immediate ready stock but availability is limited so if you’ve been eyeing a Subaru, get it this weekend!

There are more than just displays with Subaru as visitors can also test drive the XV and Forester to experience Subaru’s EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist System and the Symmetrical All-wheel Drive system that sends equal power to all four wheels unlike other all-wheel drive SUVs.

Courses have been prepared to allow visitors to experience the vehicle’s autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control features. The course also features an ‘offset ramp’ and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ramp to allow visitors to experience the unrivalled traction provided by Subaru’s all-wheel drive system.

Aside from Subaru, other brands such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo are also present at the expo. Cycle & Carriage are also at ACE 2022 to showcase Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI are represented by Wheelcorp Premium.

There are also attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the promotions by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. It consists of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and to top it off, a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers to place a booking on a used car or trade in their car. Those who can’t be here can do so via its online platform to enjoy the same deals. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive a RM1,500 voucher.

That’s not all folks! Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Looking for a new or used car? See you at ACE 2022 today (November 5 and 6) between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!