5 November 2022

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) brings together a range of brands under one roof this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, where the mainstream, high-volume players in the market are also joined by a selection of brands from the premium segment.

Among these are BMW and MINI, which are in attendance at the event here in Setia Alam represented by Wheelcorp Premium. Electrification is here in force, with fully electric drive represented by the MINI Electric and the BMW iX3, while plug-in hybrids here include the BMW 330e, 740Le and X5 xDrive45e. Also here is the 218i Gran Coupe M Sport.

Attractive rebates of up to RM40,000 are on offer, along with significant savings on run-out models; you can save up to RM97,800 on the Le M Performance, and up to RM40k on the X5 xDrive45e M Performance; both can be financed at interest rates starting from 0.77%! If you plump for the X5, the PHEV SUV will come kitted with RM38k worth of M Performance accessories.

In addition to these rebates and financing rates offered by Wheelcorp Premium, purchases of cars from either of these brands will also score you, the customer a queen-sized mattress by Magniflex from Italy, worth RM8,200.

Not only are there deals being offered by BMW as well as other participating brands here at the Setia City Convention Centre, there are also RM2,500 worth of vouchers for the first 200 customers who sign bookings for your vehicle purchases at ACE 2022.

These include a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat premium carpet mat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

The first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher. There’s more: confirmed new car bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

If you can’t make it to the venue here in Setia Alam, fear not; you can still take advantage of the deals online at acemalaysia.my, just like these here at ACE 2022.

Come on over to ACE 2022 at SCCC, which runs both days this weekend until 7pm. For the safety of yourself and everyone else present, masks are encouraged at all times on the event premises, and hand sanitisers are placed strategically throughout the venue.