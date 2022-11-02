In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 2 November 2022 5:27 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech, is set to take place this weekend from November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) between 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, this is one you don’t want to miss!

For BMW enthusiasts, vehicles by the German brand will be showcased by Wheelcorp Premium, with special campaigns for the G12 BMW 7 Series and G05 BMW X5 runout models. Save up to RM97,800 on the BMW 740Le M Performance and up to RM40k on the X5 xDrive45e PHEV M Performance runout models.

To sweeten the deal, the X5 runout model has been added with RM38k worth of M Performance kit. Interest rates for both models start from as low as 0.77%! Both models will be on display at ACE 2022 and the best part is, vehicle deliveries will be immediate! Customers of either model will also receive a complimentary queen-size mattress worth RM8,200 from Magniflex, Italy.

Aside from offers from BMW, household names such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru will also be present at the expo this weekend. While BMW and MINI vehicles are showcased Wheelcorp Premium, other premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz will be represented by Cycle & Carriage.

There will also be various deals offered by paultan.org aside from promotions by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500 combined voucher. It consists of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and last but not least, a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be offering RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car or trade in their car via the online platform. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher. As for the first 25 customers to book a used car, they’ll receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will receive a RM1,500 voucher.

The prizes don’t stop there. Customers with confirmed new car bookings are eligible for a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each while the grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

We’ll be sharing more promotions from all participating brands as the event draws closer. Meanwhile, mark your calendars and we’ll see you at ACE 2022 this weekend on November 5 and 6 between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!